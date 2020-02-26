Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast rummage sale Feb. 28 at St Joseph’s

Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast will be holding a Rummage Sale on the last weekend of the month beginning Friday, Feb. 28. The event will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Immaculate Mary Hall in Lillian. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include clothing and household items. Mary’s Shelter in Elberta has been helping homeless pregnant women since 2006. Pregnant women who are experiencing an unwanted or unplanned pregnancy and who choose life for their unborn child call the shelter and receive an immediate welcome to the home. Some arrive alone; others with small children. The facility is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Staff members help residents set goals for their future, meet with residents on a regular basis to review progress. Many of the moms earn a GED, some attend college classes and work at area businesses. After the baby is born, the moms continue progressing to their goals and eventually leave Mary’s Shelter to a new life with their child/children. The sales provide funds to help the moms and their children to achieve a happy, productive life.

