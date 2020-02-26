Feb. 29 Gulf Shores Lions Dance includes $500 dance contest

The Gulf Shores Lions Club will present its First Annual 50’s and 60’s Dance Party on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 7-11 p.m. at the Gulf Shores American Legion (6781 Gulf Shores Pkwy.). Tickets are $20 and include a spaghetti dinner, a night of dancing, and an opportunity to dance your way to a $500 top prize during the event’s dance contest. For ticket information, call 251-709-9524 or 859-380-0781 or buy tickets online at eventbrite.com/e/gulf-shores-lions-club-50s-and-60s-dance-party-tickets. Money raised at the dance will be used to fund local charities supported by the club. Pat Crumby, with Rio Barlow and Cassie Fishbein have volunteered to judge the dance contest.

“Fundraisers like this allow us to continue the great work that the Gulf Shores Lions Club has done for the last seven decades,’’ said event chairman Kew Taybi.