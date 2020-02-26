Slave ship Clotilda topic of free Feb. 27 at G.S. Cultural Center

As part of the USA Distinguished Lecture Series, Stacye Hathorn, State Archaeologist with the Alabama Historical Commission and Dr. Joe’l Lewis Billingsly, a USA associate professor and a descendent of Africatown settler Cudjo Lewis, will speak about the last known U.S. slave ship to arrive in the United States during a free lecture on Thursday, February 27 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center Auditorium. There is no fee to attend, but please register for notification of any changes. The Gulf Shores Cultural Center, located at 19470 Oak Road West (County Road 6). To register for these events, go online to USA Gulf Coast Campus or call the USA Center for Continuing Education at 251-460-7200.

As featured on the latest cover of National Geographic, the Clotilda was the last known U.S. slave ship to arrive in the United States, bringing 160 African captives to Mobile in 1860.

Because the import of slaves had been outlawed, the ship was burned to hide evidence. After emancipation, many of the former captives remained in the area and settled Africatown, which continues today. This presentation will discuss the years-long quest to find the remains of the ship, explore the strength, ingenuity, and heroism of the survivors and the meaning of finding the remnants the ship for their descendants.