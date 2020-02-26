Register for Feb. 29 Dolphin Dash One Mile Fun Run/5K for $20

Every dollar donated will help raise funds for Gulf Shores City Schools

Gulf Shores City Schools Dolphin Dash 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 8 a.m. at Gulf Shores Public Beach. The event includes great race awards, a fun after party and a t-shirt is guaranteed for all who pre-register before Feb. 7. Cost is only $20 per person. Register at runsignup.com. The event is sponsored by the Gulf Shores City Schools Parent Teacher Organization and proceeds benefit all three city schools. The sponsorship deadline is Feb. 9. For sponsorship info, call Ginny Gilbert at (251) 229-1019.

“This is our first year and we would love to appeal to the runners of the community,’’ Gilbert said.