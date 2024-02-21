Midday Melodies at Heritage Park every March Wednesday

Midday Melodies, a music-at-lunchtime event in Foley’s Heritage Park, will be held on consecutive Wednesdays, March 6 to March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The music lineup: March 6 – Wiley Pete; March 13- Rust Roger; March 20 – Josh Chavers; March 27- Zack Chavers. Info, visit visitfoley.org or call 251-943-1300.

Midday Melodies will take place entirely outdoors near the fountain in the park. Picnic blankets or lawn chairs are welcome. Pick up a lunch from one of Foley’s many restaurants or bring your own. Free parking is available around the perimeter of the park located at 104 N. McKenzie Street, just across the pedestrian bridge on Hwy. 59.