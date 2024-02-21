Perdido Beach Resort Half Marathon, 5K, Fun Run March 2

Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach will host the inaugural Perdido Beach Resort Half Marathon, Fun Run and 5k Run on March 2 to help raise funds for local charity, The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation. Post race activities include a bubbles on the beach brunch with champagne and fun brunch stations to curb participants’ post race appetites. Registration is open ‘til race day and the event will begin and end at the beautiful beachfront Perdido Beach Resort, which is offering special overnight accommodation rates ($199) for participants. To register, visit unsignup. com

The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation’s vision is to create a compassionate and informed community that instills positive mental health and resiliency in Baldwin County youth for generations to come. More info: jennifermoorefoundation.com.