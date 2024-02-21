Oyster Facts From The Oyster Recovery Partnership

• Oysters are meatier in months that have “r” in their names. So you may hear people call them “arsters.”

• Oysters have the ability to change their sex.

• Eating four oysters a day gives you a complete daily supply of copper, iodine, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus and zinc.

• Oysters are rich in vitamins A, C, D and B-12. B-12 is well-known to help people lose weight and sharpen their memory.

• When oyster larvae (baby oysters) attach themselves to a hard material, they are called “spat.”

• Wild and hatchery-raised oyster larvae prefer to attach to other oyster shells as they grow.

• Legend holds that the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite, emerged from the sea in an oyster shell.

• Oysters help waterways by eating algae, filtering out particulates and excess nutrients and creating habitat for other organisms to thrive.

• The same type of oyster tastes different depending on where it was raised. Eastern or American Oyster can be found from Canada to Argentina.

• Pearls used in jewelry are produced in clams and mussels, not oysters as commonly believed.