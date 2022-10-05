Movies at Meyer Park starts Oct. 27 with Scooby Doo 2

The City of Gulf Shores fifth annual Movies at Meyer Park series is scheduled to begin Thursday, October 27. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and join us at Meyer Park for a free movie under the stars.

Movies at Meyer Park will feature a series of three films brought to you by Small Town, Big Beach Productions: October 27 – Scooby Doo 2 (PG); November 10 – Dog (PG-13); December 15 – Elf (PG).

Movies are free and begin at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located in the Waterway Village District at 400 East 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. Food trucks will be present at each movie, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be onsite selling beverages for all ages to enjoy.