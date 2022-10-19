Murder on the Orient Express opens Oct. 20 at SBCT

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present Agatha Christrie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” Oct. 20-23 and Oct. 27-30. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. and Paula Dumas is the director. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.

South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.

Pictured: (left) Robert Gardner as Hercule Poirot and Don Roberts as Samuel Ratchett.