Mystics Taste of the Island Dec. 1 at O.B. Event Center

The Mystics of Pleasure Baldwin County Benevolent Fund will present the Annual Taste of the Island on Friday, Dec. 1 at beginning at 6 p.m. at The Event Center at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Tickets are on sale now for $60 per at mysticsofpleasure.com or you can buy a table of 10 for $600. Only 400 tickets will be sold and they are going fast. The annual fundraiser includes tastings from more than 30 restaurants, an open bar and a fabulous silent auction with lovely baskets. Dance to the rhythm of the Fuego Show Band. Dress code is effortlessly chic in Island Casual attire. The Marines will be collecting Toys for Tots at the door so please bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl or both.