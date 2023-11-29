Saint Andrew by the Sea Holiday Tour of Homes Dec. 2

The Saint Andrew by the Sea Holiday Tour of Homes will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from noon to 4pm. The tour will consist of twelve beautiful homes decorated for the holidays. All the homes are in the Peninsula community on Fort Morgan Road (about 5 miles west of Hwy 59) and are conveniently within three miles of one another. This event is a fundraiser for the Church and its many community outreach programs. Tickets are $25.00 in advance and $35.00 on the day of the event and are available at the Church office (17263 Fort Morgan Road/ 251-968-3900) during regular office hours as well as on Eventbrite. Maps of the homes on the tour will be provided at the entrance (guard house) to Peninsula on the day of the event. All are welcome to enjoy this event as well as all Church services and activities. Saint Andrew by the Sea Community Church is a Christian congregation of people from diverse backgrounds whose journeys of faith have led us to worship and praise God, fellowship with one another.