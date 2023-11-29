CSC accepting holiday registrations for help thru Dec. 5

The Christian Service Center sign-ups for needy families will end on Dec. 5. The sign-ups will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon on the front porch of the center located at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Gulf Shores. The CSC will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23-24.

The last several years have been harder than usual for many families in our community, so the need is great. All families in need living in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan are invited to participate and have the best Christmas possible.

In 2022, the Christian Service Center was able to provide Christmas for 233 families with 654 children.