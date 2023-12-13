Northpole Experience is Dec. 15-17 & 18-23 at OWA

Enjoy the holidays this season as OWA Parks & Resort in Foley is transformed into a winter wonderland with the North Pole Experience, featuring all your favorite holiday events and activities. Info: Visitowa.com.

• The North Pole Experience is Sat & Sun Dec. 15-17 and Dec 18-23; 1-4 p.m & 5-7 p.m. Come warm up in Santa’s workshop with some of Santa’s favorite hot chocolate and cookies and take photos with Santa himself.

• Elf Venture – A Race to Save Christmas Dec. 16-17 and 22-23: A heartwarming tale that follows four lovable elves, as they embark on a thrilling adventure to rescue Christmas from an unexpected villain. When a mischievous trickster manipulates the elves into believing they must travel to New York City to save the holiday, they set out on a journey filled with humor, excitement, and challenges. Along the way, these endearing characters must work together, using their unique skills and personalities.