Silverhill Christmas Parade & pics with Santa Dec. 15

The Town of Silverhill Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Join Santa at the sleigh after the parade for free pictures. Food trucks will be conveniently located at the gazebo. Parade participants need to check in with float at Silverhill Community Center. Come a little early and enjoy live Christmas music. Info: Call Cindy at 251-945-5198.