O.B.’s Best Western earns Champion Green award

The Best Western Premier Tides Hotel Orange Beach received the Champion Green Award at the company’s recent District IV Meeting in Orlando.

The award is earned by properties that demonstrate a commitment to sustaining resources and reducing their carbon footprint. Recipients must also meet quality and service standards and other membership requirements . The l86 room beachfront hotel was one of only 46 hotels out of more than 2,100 properties in the U.S. and Canada to receive this designation this year.