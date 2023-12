OBUMC Grief Share starts on Jan. 23

A Grief Share program at Orange Beach Methodist Church on Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m. and continue every Tuesday evening thru April 30 in the Ministry Center. Orange Beach United Methodist Church is located at 28751 Canal Rd. For more info or to register, visit obmchurch.com or call 251-981-6751.

“No one should have to grieve alone,’’ said OBMC’s Sarah Olsen.