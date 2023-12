Villagio Lost Key Lighted Night Market is Jan. 18

Lost Key Lighted Night Market at Villagio (13700 Perdido Key Dr.) on Perdido Key will be held on Jan. 18 from 5-9 p.m. Each vendor will decorate their tent with unique lights and sell arts and crafts, artisan goods, and handmade jewelry. Sample local flavors and catch a performance from a local entertainer Scott Koehn.

Vendors can register at perdidochamber. com. There are 25 spots available.