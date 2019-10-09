Oct. 11-13 yard sale near Gulf Chrysler benefits dog rescues

A huge yard sale scheduled Oct. 11-13 in Foley will benefit dog rescue efforts in Baldwin County. The sale is located beside Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Hwy. 59, just south of Hwy. 20 at 3781 S McKenzie St, Foley. Hours will be Friday 10-3, Saturday 8-3 and Sunday 8-2.

Pets from Baldwin County Animal Shelter will make an appearance on Friday from 11-2.

Everything from furniture, books and tools to clothing, jewelry and toys will be for sale with fantastic prices. Proceeds benefit Financial Assistance for Vetting Or Rescue for vetting and rehoming canines in our area.