Orange Beach will host SEC Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 13-22

All 14 SEC teams will compete in the SEC Women’s Soccer Championship beginning Nov. 13 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The final is scheduled on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the gate. Adult tickets are $5 per game and children (K-12) will be admitted for $2 per day.

South Carolina and Arkansas are favored to meet in a repeat of the 2019 title game won by South Carolina.

The Gamecocks shut out every opponent they faced in the 2019 SEC Tournament, defeating Georgia 1-0, Vanderbilt 2-0 and No. 6 Arkansas 1-0 on their way to the title.

South Carolina also beat Arkansas 2-1 on Oct. 16. Both of those teams, along with Texas A & M, are ranked in the NCAA Top 10 and will receive at large bids to the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn, ranked 14th, and Georgia, ranked 15th, will also receive at large bids.

With the exception of 2004 (Hurricane Ivan), the SEC championship tourney has been held at the OB Sportsplex since 2003.

All tourney matches will be covered live coverage on the SEC Network.

“For over a decade the partnership with the SEC proves to other athletic decision makers how we work and how we provide first-class facilities and support services for championships of any type. We are proud to see the teams and fans arrive as the SEC calls it, ‘the road to Orange Beach,'” City Administrator Ken Grimes said.

The tourney winner receives the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship.

The NCAA field of 64 teams includes 31 conference champions; the balance of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I

SEC schools in the east division includes Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri. The SEC’s west division includes Arkansas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State and LSU.

Orange Beach-Gulf Shores Tourism is expected to announce a contract extension to host the tourney in Orange Beach through 2025.

The O.B. Sportsplex is located at 4389 William Silvers Pkwy., about 1 mile west of the Foley Beach Express on Canal Road.

Pictured: Hailey Whitaker. a junior midfielder/forward

from Birmingham, and the 14th ranked Auburn Tigers have a legitimate chance of winning the school’s first SEC Tourney title since 2011.

•••••••

2020 SEC Soccer Tournament Schedule

Friday, Nov. 13

7 p.m. – Match 1: Seed #11 vs. Seed #14

9:30 p.m. – Match 2: Seed #12 vs. Seed #13

Sunday, Nov. 15

1 p.m. – Match 3: Seed #7 vs. Seed #10

3:30 p.m. – Match 4: Seed #5 vs. Match 1 winner

6 p.m. – Match 5: Seed #8 vs. Seed #9

8:30 p.m. – Match 6: Seed #6 vs. Match 2 winner

Tuesday, Nov. 17

1 p.m. – Match 7: Seed #2 vs. Match 3 winner

3:30 p.m. – Match 8: Seed #3 vs. Match 4 winner

6 p.m. – Match 9: Seed #1 vs. Match 5 winner

8:30 p.m. – Match 10: Seed #4 vs. Match 6 winner

Thursday, Nov. 19

7 p.m. – Match 11: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner

9:30 p.m. – Match 12: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner

Sunday, Nov. 22

2 p.m. – Championship: Match 11 & Match 12 winners

•••••••

SEC Soccer Tourney titles

2019 South Carolina

2018 LSU

2017 Texas A&M

2016 Florida

2015 Florida

2014 Texas A&M

2013 Texas A&M

2012 Florida

2011 Auburn

2010 Florida

2009 South Carolina

2008 Tennessee

2007 Florida

2006 Kentucky

2005 Tennessee

2004 Florida

2003 Tennessee

2002 Tennessee

2001 Florida

2000 Florida

1999 Florida

1998 Florida

1997 Florida

1996 Florida

1995 Kentucky

1994 Vanderbilt

1993 Vanderbilt