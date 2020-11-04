Orange Beach will host SEC Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 13-22
All 14 SEC teams will compete in the SEC Women’s Soccer Championship beginning Nov. 13 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The final is scheduled on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the gate. Adult tickets are $5 per game and children (K-12) will be admitted for $2 per day.
South Carolina and Arkansas are favored to meet in a repeat of the 2019 title game won by South Carolina.
The Gamecocks shut out every opponent they faced in the 2019 SEC Tournament, defeating Georgia 1-0, Vanderbilt 2-0 and No. 6 Arkansas 1-0 on their way to the title.
South Carolina also beat Arkansas 2-1 on Oct. 16. Both of those teams, along with Texas A & M, are ranked in the NCAA Top 10 and will receive at large bids to the NCAA Tournament.
Auburn, ranked 14th, and Georgia, ranked 15th, will also receive at large bids.
With the exception of 2004 (Hurricane Ivan), the SEC championship tourney has been held at the OB Sportsplex since 2003.
All tourney matches will be covered live coverage on the SEC Network.
“For over a decade the partnership with the SEC proves to other athletic decision makers how we work and how we provide first-class facilities and support services for championships of any type. We are proud to see the teams and fans arrive as the SEC calls it, ‘the road to Orange Beach,'” City Administrator Ken Grimes said.
The tourney winner receives the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship.
The NCAA field of 64 teams includes 31 conference champions; the balance of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I
SEC schools in the east division includes Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Missouri. The SEC’s west division includes Arkansas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State and LSU.
Orange Beach-Gulf Shores Tourism is expected to announce a contract extension to host the tourney in Orange Beach through 2025.
The O.B. Sportsplex is located at 4389 William Silvers Pkwy., about 1 mile west of the Foley Beach Express on Canal Road.
Pictured: Hailey Whitaker. a junior midfielder/forward
from Birmingham, and the 14th ranked Auburn Tigers have a legitimate chance of winning the school’s first SEC Tourney title since 2011.
2020 SEC Soccer Tournament Schedule
Friday, Nov. 13
7 p.m. – Match 1: Seed #11 vs. Seed #14
9:30 p.m. – Match 2: Seed #12 vs. Seed #13
Sunday, Nov. 15
1 p.m. – Match 3: Seed #7 vs. Seed #10
3:30 p.m. – Match 4: Seed #5 vs. Match 1 winner
6 p.m. – Match 5: Seed #8 vs. Seed #9
8:30 p.m. – Match 6: Seed #6 vs. Match 2 winner
Tuesday, Nov. 17
1 p.m. – Match 7: Seed #2 vs. Match 3 winner
3:30 p.m. – Match 8: Seed #3 vs. Match 4 winner
6 p.m. – Match 9: Seed #1 vs. Match 5 winner
8:30 p.m. – Match 10: Seed #4 vs. Match 6 winner
Thursday, Nov. 19
7 p.m. – Match 11: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner
9:30 p.m. – Match 12: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner
Sunday, Nov. 22
2 p.m. – Championship: Match 11 & Match 12 winners
SEC Soccer Tourney titles
2019 South Carolina
2018 LSU
2017 Texas A&M
2016 Florida
2015 Florida
2014 Texas A&M
2013 Texas A&M
2012 Florida
2011 Auburn
2010 Florida
2009 South Carolina
2008 Tennessee
2007 Florida
2006 Kentucky
2005 Tennessee
2004 Florida
2003 Tennessee
2002 Tennessee
2001 Florida
2000 Florida
1999 Florida
1998 Florida
1997 Florida
1996 Florida
1995 Kentucky
1994 Vanderbilt
1993 Vanderbilt
