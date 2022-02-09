Parrothead favorite Jimmy V at Sassy Bass Grill on Feb. 12

Jimmy Maraventano of Jimmy and the Parrots will play Trop Rock songs at Sassy Bass Amazin Grill (5160 Highway 180in Fort Morgan on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Jimmy’s band has sold more than 100,000 units of its 3-CD set Island Jams. They’ve headlined the Meeting of The Minds, a huge Jimmy Buffett/Parrot Head Convention in Key West, multiple times and have played with Doyle Grisham, Michael Utley, Nadirah Shakoor, and Robert Greenidge from Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.

Two time Trop Rock Entertainers of the Year, the band has played all over the United States and the Caribbean for almost 25 years.A second three-CD set entitled “Sun Jams,” was released as a follow up to “Island Jam” and includes guest appearances by the Coral Reefer Band’s Doyle Grisham, and the legendary Gary US Bonds.