World’s best zydeco bands booked for April 16 fest in G.S.

Some of the most highly regarded zydeco icons in the world, including Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., Rockin Dopsie Jr. and Rosie Ledet, have been booked to play the April 16 Waterway Village Zydeco and Crawfish Fest in Gulf Shores. The event will be moved across the street to the parking lot west of Tacky Jack’s and east of The Sloop this year. The fest is free and includes arts and crafts vendors and children’s activities on site.

The City of Gulf Shores, the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism, and Waterway Village merchants are listed as joint sponsors of the fest.

Festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K run/walk benefitting Furrever Homes. For more information, call 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresAL.gov.

The full music line-up: 10 a.m. – Donna Angelle & the Zydeco Posse’; 11:15 a.m. – Excelsior; 11:30 a.m. – Rosie Ledet & the Zydeco Playboys ; 1 p.m. – Excelsior; 1:15 p.m. – IIs Sont Partis Band Ft. Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. ; 2:30 p.m. – Excelsior; 2:45 p.m. – Rockin Dopsie Jr. ; 4:15 p.m. – Excelsior; 4:30 p.m. – Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band.