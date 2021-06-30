PBR’s July 3 BBQ includes music and fireworks; Tickets are available to the general public online

Perdido Beach Resort, the Alabama Gulf Coast’s premier luxury beach front hotel, will once again celebrate our nation’s independence by hosting our annual Fireworks Gala and Barbeque on Saturday, July 3 on the hotel beach decks in Orange Beach.

This annual event includes an all-American beachside barbeque, live music featuring The Mixed Nuts, cash bars, and its largest ever star-spangled fireworks show from the beach.

The Mixed Nuts are a New Orleans based band that has played for numerous Mardi Gras events including the Krewe of Orpheus Ball as well as Journey, Kid Rock, The Temptations and The Doobie Brothers. The event is open to the general public.

Live music, cash bars, and general seating for the main event start at 6 p.m. Saturday on the resort’s beach decks. The barbeque will feature Independence Day specials including multiple salad offerings, barbeque ribs, Boston Butt, Chicken Quarters, and hot dogs along with a variety of side dishes and desserts.

The largest fireworks show in the history of the resort will light up the sky over the Gulf of Mexico at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) from the resort’s beach.

Pool and beachside activities during the day are complementary for hotel guests. Advance purchase for the Gala Celebration, which includes the barbeque buffet dinner, concert by the Mixed Nuts and fireworks, is recommended since availability cannot be guaranteed on the day of the event. Ticket prices are $65 for adults and $15 for children 5-12; including tax and gratuity. Children 3 and under are admitted free of charge.

Voyagers will also be open and serving guests that evening as well.

For non-hotel guests, wrist bands must be purchased in advance. Please visit perdidobeachresort.com to purchase tickets online. For hotel reservations and information regarding the Independence Day events, call 251.981.9811.

Parking for non-hotel guests will be on a first-come basis in the parking lot directly across from the resort on the north side of Highway 182.