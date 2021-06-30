Youth-Reach Gulf Coast hosts July 4 open house & pig roast

Youth-Reach Gulf Coast will host its annual July 4 pig roast, open house and fireworks show beginning at 5 p.m. Other activities include family-friendly games (Zero-Turn Lawnmower Race, Hot Dog/Pie Eating Contest, Mullet Toss), and a bounce house and water slide. Tours of the 81-acre campus will be available along with a chance to meet the staff and residents. Bring a friend and enjoy a great 4th of July celebration while experiencing the heart of Youth-Reach Gulf Coast.

Youth-Reach Gulf Coast is a non-profit Christ-centered home set on a beautiful 81-acre campus east of Summerdale. The program is designed to remold the values and turn around the lives of at-risk young men, ages 18-22. Founded in 1984 by Curt Williams, the program’s focuses on structure and a balanced family and home life. Youth-Reach concentrates on developing character, responsibility and a strong work ethic. Facilitated by respected counselors, it is a long-term program intended to heal past wounds and restore families. Call (251) 967-4809 or visit youthreachgc.org or more info.

Pictured: Fun times among supporters at last year’s Youth-Reach Gulf Coast Open house.