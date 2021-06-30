School Supplies For Success Drive thru July 16

In partnership with The Wharf, Baldwin EMC will host its Supplies for Success Drive through July 16, to collect school supplies for children in need in Baldwin County. All items will be distributed to the community through Catholic Social Services’ Project R.E.A.C.H. (Resources for the Educational Advancement of Children) program. Drop off supplies at the Welcome Center at The Wharf, located in Suite K6, as well as at the cooperative’s office in Orange Beach. Items must be new and in their original packaging to be accepted. To receive assistance from the program contact Catholic Services at (251) 947-2293 or visit them at 23010 Highway 59 in Robertsdale. For more information about the Supplies for Success Drive, or call (251) 989-6247 or visit www.baldwinemc.com. Baldwin EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving 81,000 accounts in Baldwin and Monroe Counties in southwest Alabama, including Alabama’s Gulf Coast.