Perdido Chamber asks for Best of Florida award votes

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for help in securing a third consecutive Guide to Florida’s Best of Florida Award in the community and business organization category. This recognition highlights the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce’s unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to serving its members and the community.

“Being nominated for the Best of Florida Awards is a testament to the Chamber’s contributions to the Perdido Key Area community,” said PKCC President Tammy Thurow. Voting can be conducted once per day at GuidetoFlordia.com.