Next Perdido Key Night Market May 2



The Perdido Key Area Chamber and Luxury Coastal Vacations will partner once again for the Lost Key Lighted Night Market at Villagio (13700 Perdido Key Dr.) on Thursday, May 2 from 5-8 p.m.

Each vendor will decorate their tent with unique lights, and Scott Koehn is returning to entertain. Koehn has been traveling the music road since the age of 16. More info: perdidochamber.com.