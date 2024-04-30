Foley to build 9 pickleball courts near Farmer’s Market

Foley will open nine new municipal pickleball courts at a site near the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market later this year. The City Council approved going out to bid on the courts and funding remaining work on the road leading to the site north of the market and east of Koniar Way. Funds from impact fees developers pay for increased demand for services they create will pay for the project,which should be completed sometime in late fall.

“This is with impact fee dollars. This is why we collect impact fee dollars, to expand our recreational opportunities,” said David Thompson said. “We’re also building sidewalks that go with that and a buffer to make sure that it fits in with what we’re doing.”