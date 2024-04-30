O.B. City Schools receives highest grade for its first audit

Orange Beach City Schools completed its first independent financial audit with the highest possible rating, an unmodified audit opinion, affirming that the district’s financial statements present its financial statements fairly and accurately and comply with generally accepted accounting principles.

This unmodified audit opinion reflects Orange Beach City Schools’ commitment to transparency and sound financial management. It indicates that its financial practices and reporting are robust and provide a reliable basis for making financial decisions.

“Our team’s commitment to maintaining strict financial controls and accurate reporting has set a high standard for years to come. We are deeply proud of this result and what it signifies,” Superintendent Randy Wilkes said.