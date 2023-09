Perdido Demonstration Garden work day Oct. 20

Escambia County will host volunteer workdays at the Perdido Key Coastal Demonstration Garden at 15500 Perdido Key Dr (Perdido Key Visitors Center) from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. County staff will provide all

necessary tools and equipment. Volunteers under 18 will need a parent or guardian onsite for the duration of the workday.