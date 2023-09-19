NPC Beach Bash bodybuilding events Sept. 23-24

The NPC Beach Bash and NPC Natural body building events will be held on consecutive days, Sept. 23-24 at the Orange Beach Event Center. Pre-judging starts for Saturday’s Beach Bash, a day and night event, at 9 a.m. Sunday’s NPC Natural includes pre-judging at 9 a.m., and an evening event at 3 p.m.

This is a national qualifying event for bodybuilding, figure, bikini, physique, classic physique, fitness & wellness event has been the largest show in Alabama every year since its inauguration in 2020. This is the first ever NPC Natural show to fill the weekend with beach, bodybuilding, and bikinis. One of the top judges in the industry, Jack Sullivan, will be in Orange Beach offering critiques to participants. For more info, email ronwedgeworth@outlook.com or visit npcbeach.com or call (205) 361-7137.