Women arrested for capital murder in Bon Secour

According to a post from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Tahjaneka Christina Armstrong, 25, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 30-year-old Alemcy Saint Louis at a home in Bon Secour on Sept. 15. Deputies were called to the residence regarding a shooting and found Saint Louisdead at the scene. He had been shot twice.

Through further investigation, Armstrong was developed as a suspect in the homicide. Armstrong was located and taken into custody at a Foley hotel on Sept. 16 for an unrelated warrant, and later implicated herself in the crime.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case, call the BCSO at 251.937.0202.