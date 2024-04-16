Pier & Shore Fishing Outlook 4/17/24

By David “The Pierpounder” Thornton

It appears the weather may be a bit unsettled through this fortnight (wetter and cooler than average) as a series of spring storms sweeps across the region through the second half of the month. Late April is traditionally the peak of pompano season for us by the time we see a full moon, which is April 23rd . The temperature of the surfzone is usually sustained above 70 degrees by now, but that hasn’t been the case yet this year as Gulf water temps have lingered in the upper 60s for a couple of weeks longer than average. That might just drag out the period when pre-spawn pompano schools linger in the surf for a few more weeks.

Lower water temperatures could also delay the migration of ladyfish (skipjack) and blue runner (hardtail) into the area by a couple of weeks or so. Even though they are fun to catch on lighter tackle, these less desirable species can really throw a monkey wrench into pompano fishing plans, and wreck a lot of pompano rigs in the process. Hopefully this period isn’t too rainy, because low salinity and dingy water usually runs the pompano out of the surfzone. Catches of pompano had been increasing each week prior to the big storm (April 10 & 11) which really stirred up the Gulf. But as the waves calm and winds abate the water clears again and the cycle once more favors the fishermen.

Spanish mackerel had been showing up sporadically around the jetties and seawall at Perdido Pass. Anglers need a certain set of conditions to find mackerel there, which usually means an incoming tide with clear water, light wind, and minimal boat traffic in the channel. Without a doubt the vast majority of mackerel are caught from the seawall when at least most of these conditions prevail. Anglers have been having luck using the Gotcha plug which mimics a squid quite well, a common prey item for mackerel early in the season. It sinks rather rapidly, and covers a lot of water vertically as well as horizontally with a side-to-side darting action when retrieved. But sporting two treble hooks makes it an inherent danger to anglers and passers-by. Traditionally a lot of spanish are caught on spoons or ½ ounce white leadhead jigs with a bit of hair around the single hook which slows the drop.

Another longtime favorite lure of mine, especially when live shrimp are not available, is a 4 inch Zoom Fluke on a ¼ ounce jig head. Yes those sharp mackerel teeth make mincemeat out of the soft plastic tail. But it is not unusual to catch two or even three spanish off a single tail before it is shredded beyond functionality. It can even be super glued back together, but since they are cheaper than live shrimp why bother.

Some anglers do like to free line or float live shrimp 3 to 6 feet deep on a heavy monofilament leader to help prevent being cut off by razor sharp mackerel teeth. This method may still be effective later on in the day as the speed of the incoming tide decreases, or on the days around the April 20th NEAP tide. Mackerel and bluefish generally move slower and hang deeper in the water column in a slow moving current. A big reason they do not chase a lure the way they do when the current moves faster or earlier in the day. Maybe they get a better look at the lure and are hesitant to commit to striking at it?

Ordinarily spanish mackerel would be a big favorite on the Gulf State Park Pier, but it is still closed and we are being told it will be until at least late this summer. So it is a good thing we have the jetties and Seawall Park to fish from in the meantime, especially since the lights are on in the parking lot at night now. Baitfish like scaled and false herring (called LYs) should be showing up soon, and they tend to accumulate near the lighted area in the early morning, especially with clear water and an incoming tide. The presence of bait fish is another important factor that draws gamefish like mackerel and bluefish within casting distance of the seawall. And they make good bait as well, alive or cut into strips.

Speckled trout is another species that becomes dependably active along the coast in late April. Specks are schooling up in the surfzone in preparation of their spawn by the next full moon. They can be caught in the surfzone on lures when the waves are not too rough during this period. At first light or late evening they can often be caught on topwater lures. At other times, try a sinking twitchbait like the MirrOdine MR18 that resembles the small herring these fish are feeding on. Sometimes they can be caught bouncing grubs or shrimp imitations on a weighted jig head off the bottom. Though the limit is six trout from 15 to 22 inches (with one oversized allowance), keep in mind these fish are breeders.

Little Lagoon Pass and other locations in Little Lagoon or along the Bay side of Fort Morgan Peninsula may hold specks too. Even beaches along the Point near Fort Morgan can be good for trout fishing at times. And here could be some around Perdido Pass too, though live bait tends to work better there. Expect some bycatch of other species like flounder, redfish, white trout, and large croakers, especially when using live shrimp. Plus there will be increasing numbers of less desirable bycatch to cull through. Ladyfish and bluefish can be especially worrisome for anglers targeting speckled trout. But don’t let that dismay you from your pursuit, specks are fun to catch, great eating and worth the trouble too!

The boardwalk at Mobile Street off Fort Morgan Road is still under construction. Access to the beach will continue to be restricted to use of the Emergency Vehicle sand trail west of the current boardwalk. Just be aware beach erosion in that area sometimes leaves a beach scarp (cliff) with a dropoff as much as several feet. And the beach from the toe of the sand dunes may be quite steep, making egress with a beach cart more difficult than usual. The Project also includes improvements to the 30 vehicle parking lot to allow better drainage so rainwater will not stand for days as it now does.

Improved catches of whiting and pompano were reported by surf casters all along the Fort Morgan Peninsula before the storms. So that trend should crank up again once the weather and water allow, in addition to opportunities to fish for speckled trout for any beach troughs wide and deep enough to hold specks, especially on the early morning rising tide. As water temperatures top 70 degrees look for more pompano and speckled trout to take advantage of at these natural feeding stations.