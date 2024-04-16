Grits & Greens album release party May 3 at Big Beach Brewery

Big Beach Brewery in Gulf Shores will host an album release party in celebration of Grits & Greens’ sefl titled album on May 3, with music starting around 6 p.m. Band founders Ryann and Jesse McGhee have spent the last few years fine-tuning their on-stage chemistry as husband and wife at venues in Colorado, Mississippi, and all points in between. Once settled in Hattiesburg in 2021, Grits & Greens was born.

Front woman Ryann has a voice that is both sweet enough for gospel and rough enough for blues. Jesse’s soulful slide guitar work is tastefully characterized by open tunings and melodic riffs. Jake Noble rounds out the band’s rock and roll feel by delivering a thunderous sound on the bass. Jackson Bounds ties it all together with an explosive yet intuitive, percussive style and soulful vocals.

The band’s style is best described as vocal oriented rock and roll with a soulful and jam-heavy delivery, and the love that they have for playing music together is beautifully exemplified by their warm stage presence and tight performances.