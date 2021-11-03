Home / Frank Brown International Songwriters Fest / “Record Labels In Independent World” Seminar Nov. 6

By on November 3, 2021

Sean Gasaway will present a free seminar titled “Songwriting, Music Publishing & Record Labels In An Independent World” on Nov. 6 fro 10 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Dome Stage.
Gasaway has been in the music business for over 25 years, and has had songs published in all major genres. A Mississippi native, he has toured and written songs with 3 Doors Down, Cowboy Troy, Mickie James and The Ying Yang Twins. He holds major publishing deals in every country in the world, garnering over 200 revenue earning copyrights, four #1 songs on the Americana and Independent charts, six Top 40 on Billboard and Independent Charts, songs in major movies, documentaries, and NFL Sports.

