Open mic & jam opportunities at ‘Bama most afternoons

Sign up and sing a song or two during open mic sessions held almost daily during the fest in the Flora-Bama Main Room. Hosted by Don and Karen McNatt, the open mic sessions are from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 4-5 and 1-5 p.m. Nov. 8, 9 10, 11 & 13. The open mics are among the most laid back FBISF experiences and it is not unusual for a Hall of Fame wrirter to follow an aspiring teenager from Pleasure Island.

T-bone Montgomery and Rhonda Hart will host respective open jams on Nov. 9 & 10 on the Flora-Bama dome stage from 6-11 p.m.