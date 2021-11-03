Writers at Flora-Bama Central Church Nov. 7 & 14

Songwriters will join the Flora-Bama Central Church band and Pastor Rick Long on Nov 7 and Nov. 14 at both the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. under the Flora-Bama big top tent. The Flora-Bama service is proud to bill itself as a “judgement free zone,’’ and guests are always welcomed joyfully. Guest writers include Melissa Joiner, Mark Brook, Denorah Reed and Jerry Sally at 9 am., and Ken Lambert , Bobby Keel and Stephen Lee Vealat 11 a.m. on Nov. 7, and Taylor Craven, Troy Martin, Amanda Pruitt & Justin Wall at 9 a.m., and Mitch Clark, Sean Gasaway, and Mary Sarah at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14.