FBISF fundraiser for Autism Pensacola is Nov. 10

By John Mullen

When the first fundraiser at Sunset Cork Room for Autism Pensacola was complete the effort raised a modest $200. They’ve had it annually in conjunction with the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival for several years except for 2020 when the pandemic prompted shortening the fest to one four day weekend.

“We charged a $5 cover charge that all went to Autism Pensacola and then we passed the hat a few times,” Sunset owner Nina Martin said. “We didn’t know what to do. We did this for two years I think.”

In 2017, the fundraising committee decided to raise money with a silent auction and by 2019 the FBISF Autism Awareness Night collected more than $7,500 through the silent auction. After the year’s break because of COVID, the group is hoping to top that number with the 2021 event.

“Our mission with this Silent Auction is to provide opportunities for local children the opportunity to attend summer camp and other enriching activities,’’ Silent Auction Committee Chair Pat Stout said. “It is our hope with love and compassion to give them a voice of empowerment to be able to contribute back to the community. I sincerely thank each and every one of our generous donors from the bottom of my heart.’’

If the room packed with items (see slide show at the bottom of the story) in the auction is any indication it looks like that goal will be easily surpassed. Bidding can begin on Nov. 2 at Sunset Cork Room with high-quality experiences, handmade crafts, clothes and furniture and many items with a “buy it now” price tag. The concert and culmination of the fundraiser will be on Nov. 10 with songwriters volunteering to provide entertainment and the silent auction ending at 8 p.m.

“How it all got started was there was a lady that knew a lot of folks within the Frank Brown organization and they came and asked me if I’d do it,” Martin said. “They put it out to all of the songwriters and those that wanted to donate their time to sing did that, too.”

This year eight songwriters will perform including Mary Sarah, a top-five finisher on The Voice, and guitar virtuoso Mac Walter. A special guest will also be among those taking the stage. “Logan Blade is a 21-year-old autistic child that cannot speak but he can sing,” Stout said. “It’s amazing. You get chill bumps.”

Some of the top prizes include a sunset cruise for eight, a Cruisin Tiki trip for six, four rounds of golf at top-rated local golf courses that includes a golf cart and cooler of drinks, a Blue Chair Rum guitar signed by Kenny Chesney, two dinner and show packages from OWA.