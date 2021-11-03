Kick-off Party Nov. 3 at Perdido Sports Bar

Rick Whaley will host the annual festival kick-off party Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Perdido Sports Bar. The kick-off party was originally billed as a local songwriters appreciation night and was brought to the fest in the early 1990’s by then Characters owner Elaine Webster. Gale & Larry Book, songwriters themselves, continued the tradition when they bought and re-named the bistro Characters Songwriters Cafe in the late 1990’s. Characters, like most of Perdido Key, washed away during Hurricane Ivan in September of 2004. Dallas Moore will keep the kick-off party going with a 10:30 p.m. show at the Flora-Bama.