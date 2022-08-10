Rollin’ N The Hay Aug. 21 on Post 199’s beach stage

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will continue its summer concerts series with Rollin’ N The Hay on Aug. 21. The concerts on the Legion’s beach stage below the Fairhope bluffs were organized to raise money for the restoration of Post 199’s historic main building, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sally. All concerts start at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $25 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets are available at the gate or at eventbrite.com.

Hurricane Sally caused extensive damage to the facility in September of 2020, but after nearly two years, the 900 member Post’s all volunteer Board has announced plans for its $3 million rebuild, which is expected to take 18 months. The temporary building overlooking Mobile Bay is open daily, and a Tiki Bar on the beach is open Wed – Sun. with live entertainment scheduled most days.