Playa Del Rio RV hosts free Aug. 20 Johnny Hayes show

Playa del Rio’s summer concert series continues at the Playa Del Rio RV Park on Perdido Key is winding down in style with three high energy shows that include The Johnny Hayes Band on Aug. 20, Tyler Livingston and the Absolutes on Sept. 3 and the Amanda Pruitt Band on Sept. 5. Concerts are from 7-11 p.m.

There is no admission fee for the concerts. But donations to the Frank Brown Songwriters Fest Foundation and the musicians are appreciated. Dates are subject to change and weather conditions may cause cancellations. The concerts are bring your own chairs and BYOB. No pets are allowed, and there is free parking in the gravel parking lot behind Snappy Foods. Playa del Rio RV Resort is located at 16990 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key.