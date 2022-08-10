Shrimp Fest Music Lineup
Thursday, Oct. 6
Lisa Christian: 10-11:30
Lefty Collins: 10 – 11:30
Brooks Johnson: 12 – 1:30
Shiny Objects: 12 – 1:30
Gypsy Spark: 2 – 3:30
Platinum Premier: 2 – 3:30
The Fill-ins: 4 – 5:30
Davis and the Love: 4 – 5:30
Elvis Remembered: 6 – 7:30
Style: 6 – 7:30
Az Izz: 8 – 10
Dr. Zarr: 8 – 10
Friday, Oct. 7
Top Hat and Jackie: 10 – 11:30
Logan Lassiter: 10-11:30
Jessica Meuse: 12 – 1:30
Brown & Wilson: 12 – 1:30
JoJo Press: 2 – 3:30
Hannah McFarland: 2 – 3:30
Yeah Probably: 4 – 6:30
Spank The Monkey: 4 – 6:30
Journey/Bon Jovi Tribute: 7 – 10
Queen & AC/DC Tribute: 7 – 10
Saturday, Oct. 8
Brent Burns: 10 – 11:30
Singing for Scholarships: 10 – 1
Jenna McClelland: 12 – 1:30
Journey 2 Mars: 2 – 3:30
Kirk Jay: 1:30 – 3:30
Voodoo Bayou: 4 – 5:30
Amanda Shaw: 4 – 5:30
Eagles Tribute: 6 – 7:30
Tobacco Rd.: 6 – 7:45
Velcro Pygmies: 8 – 10
Trent Tomlinson: 8:15 – 10
Sunday, Oct. 9
Baldwin Baptist Assn: 10-11:30
Brooke Brown: 10 – 11:30
Al & Cathy: 12 – 1:30
Grits and Gravy: 12 – 1:30
False Identity: 2 – 3:15
The Defrosters: 2 – 3:15
Hollywood Vagabonds: 3:30 – 5
Groovinators: 3:30 – 5