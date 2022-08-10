Trent Tomlinson part of Oct. 6-9 Shrimp Fest music line-up

Tributes to Eagles, ACDC, Queen, Bon Jovi also on tap

Trent Tomlinson, who co-wrote Scotty McCreery’s current country hit, “Damn Strait,” will headline the concert line-up at this year’s National Shrimp Festival. Tomlinson, who also played the 2007 Shrimp Fest, takes the stage on Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 8:15 p.m. The 49th edition of the Annual National Shrimp Festival is being held Oct. 6-9 at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages located at each end of the grounds. Other acts include The Voice final four contestant Kirk Jay, longtime Shrimp Fest favorites like The Velcro Pygmies, and Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster, and tribute bands performing the hits of Queen, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and Journey.

Additional activities to take place under the festival umbrella include:

• The 29th Annual Golf Challenge for Education presented by Precision Payment Systems and Columbia Southern University – Friday, Sept. 9 – Kiva Dunes – Check-in begins at 7 a.m.

• Sand Sculpture Demonstration & Training – Friday, Oct. 7 – On the beach area towards the back of the festival grounds – 12 p.m.

• 5k/10k Run & Walk – Saturday, Oct. 8 – Orange Beach Sportsplex – 5k begins at 7:30 a.m. and 10k begins at 7:50 a.m. – A tradition almost as old as the Shrimp Festival itself, going back to 1977. Runners start the morning at the Orange Beach Sportsplex and make their way around the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail;

• Singing for Scholarship Competition – Saturday, Oct. 8 – West Stage – 10 a.m. – Baldwin County students will compete on stage for scholarships in a live singing competition. The top three students in the competition will receive cash prizes for themselves and their school’s music program.

• Sand Sculpture Contest presented by Ike’s Beach Service – Saturday, Oct. 8 – The beach area towards the back of the festival grounds – Registration and contest begins at 11 a.m. Four different age categories will be judged. Prizes to be awarded include $100 cash, $50 cash, hand made sand sculpture trophies, and Shrimp Festival posters.

Visit myshrimpfest.com for more info. The fest is Alabama’s original beach party put on by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. At the heart of this festival is a hard working group of volunteers that have kept this tradition kicking since 1971.