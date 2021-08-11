Rouses Kids Fishing Tourney Aug. 21 at Wharf Marina

Registration is now open for the Kids Win Fishing Tournament presented by Rouses Markets. Scheduled Aug. 21 at The Wharf Marina, the tourney makes every kid a winner with the chance to collect tons of prizes and trophies. This event is great for first-time or experienced young anglers and costs $25 per entrant to participate. There are only 100 spots available. Any species fish may be caught and weighed, and fishing must take place within three miles of any shore. Contact Cindy Long at cindyl@alwharf.com for info.

Fishing begins on Friday, August 20 at 5 p.m. CT and will end on Saturday, August 21 at 10 a.m. Weigh-ins will be held at The Wharf Marina in Marlin Circle on Saturday, August 21 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Children will be divided into two age divisions for prizes. Trophies will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in each age division for heaviest fish, Lunker (longest/largest fish) and a conservation award. A largest Pinfish award will also be given for both divisions.