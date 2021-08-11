Home / MORE Mullet NEWS / Bama Beach Pickleball Club hosts Rock ‘n Roll Invitational

By on August 11, 2021

The Bama Beach Pickleball Club will host the Rock ‘n Roll Invitational Tournament at the Foley Event Center Aug. 18-21. More than 150 players, including 75 from outside of Alabama, have signed up to play in what is being billed as a fun tournament, no set partners, a round robin format and no medals to the winners. Oldies But Goodies rock ‘n roll songs will be broadcast constantly. To sign up visit pickleballtournaments.com. For club info, visit bamabeachpickleballclub.teamapp.com.

