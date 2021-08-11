Bama Beach Pickleball Club hosts Rock ‘n Roll Invitational

The Bama Beach Pickleball Club will host the Rock ‘n Roll Invitational Tournament at the Foley Event Center Aug. 18-21. More than 150 players, including 75 from outside of Alabama, have signed up to play in what is being billed as a fun tournament, no set partners, a round robin format and no medals to the winners. Oldies But Goodies rock ‘n roll songs will be broadcast constantly. To sign up visit pickleballtournaments.com. For club info, visit bamabeachpickleballclub.teamapp.com.