Home / MORE Mullet NEWS / South Baldwin Theatre annual meeting slated Aug. 15

South Baldwin Theatre annual meeting slated Aug. 15

By on August 11, 2021

South Baldwin Theatre annual meeting slated Aug. 15

The annual SBCT members meeting is August 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre. If you have bought a ticket to a play, you are a member of South Baldwin Community Theater. Attend the meeting vote on board members, policies, etc. The theatre is located at 2022 W 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721 or visit sbct.biz.
Anyone attending the annual meeting will be able to purchase tickets to any shows at a 20 percent discount at the conclusion of the meeting. Send nominees for board positions to f.wittman@gmail.com.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!