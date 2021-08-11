South Baldwin Theatre annual meeting slated Aug. 15

The annual SBCT members meeting is August 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre. If you have bought a ticket to a play, you are a member of South Baldwin Community Theater. Attend the meeting vote on board members, policies, etc. The theatre is located at 2022 W 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721 or visit sbct.biz.

Anyone attending the annual meeting will be able to purchase tickets to any shows at a 20 percent discount at the conclusion of the meeting. Send nominees for board positions to f.wittman@gmail.com.