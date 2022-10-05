Save Underdogs Golf Tourney Oct. 10 at Perdido Bay

Sponsorships, Pet Boards and player registrations are open for the Save Underdogs Sixth Annual Golf Tournament scheduled on Monday, Oct. 10 at Perdido Bay Golf Club. Check in will begin at 9 a.m., opening ceremony with Rhonda Hart singing the national anthem at 10:15 a.m. and shotgun start at 11 a.m. The $90 per player ($360 per team) registration fee includes two mulligans, breakfast, green fees, cart fees & range balls. Only a few spots remain for golfers but you can sign up on the waiting list.

Save Underdogs LLC is a group of passionate and determined men and women whose primary mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home abandoned and abused dogs found along the Florida Panhandle.

A variety of tourney sponsorship options and more registration info can be found at saveunderdogsinperdido.com. Contribution s cover the expenses of properly vetting the dogs, spay & neuter surgeries, heartworm & flea meds and miscellaneous surgeries.

A unique tourney sponsor option is the group’s Second Annual Pet Board Display. For just $50, patrons can sponsor a sign that will include up to four pictures of their pets to be displayed at the tourney. Boards will be presented to the sponsors as keepsakes.

Since 2004, Save Underdog’s dedicated volunteers are responsible for rescuing, rehabilitating & re-homing over 7000 sick, injured, abused or unwanted animals by using community driven models to take actions that make a long-lasting difference. The group has grown considerably in the past 18 years thanks to the helping hands of the Gulf Coast’s amazing community of dog lovers! Pictured: Fundraising fun at the 2021 tourney