After two year hiatus, Shrimp Festival is back

The National Shrimp Festival returns to Gulf Place after a two year Covid-19 related hiatus. The 49th edition of Gulf Shores’ signature tourist event will be held Oct. 6-9 at Gulf Shores Public Beach and is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thurs. thru Fri., and 10 a.m – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages located at each end of the grounds. In addition to Country music star Trent Tomlinson, the fest has booked The Voice final four contestant Kirk Jay, longtime Shrimp Fest favorites like The Velcro Pygmies, and Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster, and tribute bands performing the hits of Queen, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and Journey.

Additional activities to take place under the festival umbrella include:

• Sand Sculpture Demonstration & Training – Friday, Oct. 7 – On the beach area towards the back of the festival grounds – 12 p.m.

• 5k/10k Run & Walk – Saturday, Oct. 8 – Orange Beach Sportsplex – 5k begins at 7:30 a.m. and 10k begins at 7:50 a.m. – A tradition almost as old as the Shrimp Festival itself, going back to 1977. Runners will make their way around the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail;

• Singing for Scholarship Competition – Saturday, Oct. 8 – West Stage – 10 a.m. – Baldwin County students will compete on stage for scholarships in a live singing competition. The top three students in the competition will receive cash prizes for themselves and their school’s music program.

• Sand Sculpture Contest presented by Ike’s Beach Service – Saturday, Oct. 8 – The beach area towards the west end of the fest. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Four different age categories will be judged. Prizes to be awarded include $100 cash, $50 cash, hand made sand sculpture trophies, and Shrimp Festival posters.

Visit myshrimpfest.com for more info on any of the above events.

The fest, a fundraiser for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, depends on a hard working group of volunteers that have kept this tradition kicking since 1971.

Marketed as Alabama’s original beach party, the late cancellation of the 2021 fest spurred Orange Beach to quickly organize a one day Freedom Fest. That festival is now a three day event, that has established its place as a Pleasure Island mainstay held annually one week prior to Shrimp Fest weekend.