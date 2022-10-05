Bicycle Valet Service at Shrimp fest

Festival organizers are introducing complimentary bicycle valet service this year. The Lower Alabama Young Professionals will oversee the program. The bicycle valet station will be located next to the information tent at the front entrance of the festival. Volunteer team members will greet bike riders and check in their bicycles. They will receive a bicycle tag and matching numbered ticket and be able to enjoy the festival knowing their bicycle is secured in a safe location throughout the duration of their visit.