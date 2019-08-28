SBCC Person of the Year award presented Sept. 20

For more than forty years the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce has celebrated the spirit of the Free Enterprise system. The Walton M. Vines Free Enterprise Person of the Year is one of South Baldwin’s most coveted awards. The 2019 winner will be honored during the 43rd Annual Free Enterprise Person of the Year Luncheon on September 20th at the Foley Civic Center. The event is attended by more than one hundred of the area’s top business leaders and community members. Tickets can be purchased online at southbaldwinchamber.com. The luncheon features a full catered meal and speeches from last year’s winner, Denson Freeman, along with the newly honored recipient.

Previous Recipients

1976 E. Frank Sanders

1977 Samuel F Parker

1978 George Kaiser Sr.

1979 Roy Spivey

1980 Arthur A. Holk

1981 L.W. Brannan Jr.

1982 Gus Schultz

1983 Charles J. Ebert Jr.

1984 J.M. Lee

1985 R. Cater Lee

1986 James E. Stewart

1987 James E. Wright

1989 Charles D. Carneal

1990 Cecil G. Chason

1991 R. Timothy Russell

1992 Dr. John E. Foster

1993 John McClure Snook

1994 Aubury Fuller

1995 J. Wayne Trawick

1996 Arthur A. Holk

1997 Glenn W. Moyer

1998 Carolyne & Wayne Hollis

1999 Bubba Lee

2000 Tommy Fickling 2001 John Ray Nelson

2002 George Woerner

2003 R.C. Craft

2004 Skip Davis

2005 Norman Moore

2006 John M. Schaff

2007 Anthony Kaiser

2008 Clark Stewart

2009 Sheila Hodges

2010 Thomas M. Lee

2011 Carl Johnson

2012 Glenn Manning

2013 John Koniar

2014 Frances Holk-Jones

2015 William Boyd Little

2016 Gary Hellmich

2017 Charlene Haber

2018 Denson Freeman