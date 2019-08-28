SBCC Person of the Year award presented Sept. 20
For more than forty years the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce has celebrated the spirit of the Free Enterprise system. The Walton M. Vines Free Enterprise Person of the Year is one of South Baldwin’s most coveted awards. The 2019 winner will be honored during the 43rd Annual Free Enterprise Person of the Year Luncheon on September 20th at the Foley Civic Center. The event is attended by more than one hundred of the area’s top business leaders and community members. Tickets can be purchased online at southbaldwinchamber.com. The luncheon features a full catered meal and speeches from last year’s winner, Denson Freeman, along with the newly honored recipient.
Previous Recipients
1976 E. Frank Sanders
1977 Samuel F Parker
1978 George Kaiser Sr.
1979 Roy Spivey
1980 Arthur A. Holk
1981 L.W. Brannan Jr.
1982 Gus Schultz
1983 Charles J. Ebert Jr.
1984 J.M. Lee
1985 R. Cater Lee
1986 James E. Stewart
1987 James E. Wright
1989 Charles D. Carneal
1990 Cecil G. Chason
1991 R. Timothy Russell
1992 Dr. John E. Foster
1993 John McClure Snook
1994 Aubury Fuller
1995 J. Wayne Trawick
1996 Arthur A. Holk
1997 Glenn W. Moyer
1998 Carolyne & Wayne Hollis
1999 Bubba Lee
2000 Tommy Fickling 2001 John Ray Nelson
2002 George Woerner
2003 R.C. Craft
2004 Skip Davis
2005 Norman Moore
2006 John M. Schaff
2007 Anthony Kaiser
2008 Clark Stewart
2009 Sheila Hodges
2010 Thomas M. Lee
2011 Carl Johnson
2012 Glenn Manning
2013 John Koniar
2014 Frances Holk-Jones
2015 William Boyd Little
2016 Gary Hellmich
2017 Charlene Haber
2018 Denson Freeman
0 comments