Slow down, calm down, move forward Aug. 18 in Foley

Come to the Foley Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 2-4 p.m. and learn how to slow down, calm your mind, and move forward with your life goals. Hosted by Terry Wakefield (pictured) of the South Baldwin Literacy Council, this workshop is free & a reservation is required. You can RSVP online at foleylibrary.org or call 251-943-1031. “Our brains are beautiful and contain the power to rewire itself at any age. We have more choices than we realize to be the master not the slave of our minds.